Hazard reduction burn planned near Katoomba

The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) is planning a hazard reduction burn near Katoomba.
The burn in the Blue Mountains National Park will take place on Thursday, March 14, weather permitting.
The proposed 44-hectare burn will take place to the east of the railway line and Great Western Highway, between Medlow Bath and Katoomba. Crews from the NPWS, Rural Fire Service, Fire and Rescue NSW, and WaterNSW will carry out the burn.
The purpose of the low intensity burn is to reduce naturally accumulated fuel loads in the park, promote water quality and to help protect nearby communities from any future bushfire.
The Katoomba Catchment Special Area within and around the proposed burn area will be closed to the public.
Smoke may be visible in the National Park and surrounding areas during the burn, and for up to a week afterwards.
Motorists should use caution when driving on local roads and along this section of the Great Western Highway in case there are smoke impacts on visibility.
People vulnerable to smoke are encouraged to remain indoors and keep their doors and windows closed to reduce exposure.
This burn is one of many hazard reduction operations undertaken by NPWS each year, many with assistance from the Rural Fire Service and Fire and Rescue NSW.
People with known health conditions can sign up to receive air quality reports, forecasts and alerts via email or SMS from the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water.
For health information relating to smoke from bush fires and hazard reduction burning, visit NSW Health or Asthma Australia.
More information on hazard reduction activities is available at NSW Rural Fire Service and the NSW Government's Hazards Near Me website and app.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.