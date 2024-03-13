Blue Mountains Gazette
Hazard reduction burn planned near Katoomba

Updated March 14 2024 - 1:06pm, first published March 13 2024 - 5:00pm
The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) is planning a hazard reduction burn near Katoomba.

