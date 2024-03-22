Midsummer dreaming

Love is in the air in Athens - and it's contagious, but the course of true love never did run smooth.
Bell Shakespeare presents A Midsummer Night's Dream at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Thursday, April 4 and Friday, April 5 as part of its 2024 national tour to 23 cities and regional centres across Australia.
Directed by artistic director Peter Evans, the production takes Shakespeare's classic comedy and gives it new life, brimming with magic, mirth and mayhem.
Evans said: "I'm delighted we're able to give this production a second chance after we sadly had to cancel many of the dates in 2021. Our cast and crew went through quarantine but only made it to the Northern Territory and Queensland due to border closures and lockdowns elsewhere, so we're focusing on the states and territories we missed out on to give audiences an opportunity to see it.
"A Midsummer Night's Dream is very special to me, and whether you are revisiting an old friend in this play or are brand new to Shakespeare, it is a play to treasure."
Evans focuses on the play within the play, looking at the illusion of theatre and performance itself, with the assistance of movement director Nigel Poulton. A highly physical production with eight actors playing multiple parts, audiences will be taken on a whirlwind journey.
Making her main stage debut, Ahunim Abebe will perform as Hermia, alongside Isabel Burton (Helena), Mike Howlett (Demetrius) and Laurence Young (Lysander).
Returning cast members include Ella Prince (Puck), Kyle Morrison (Oberon/Theseus/Flute) and Imogen Sage (Titania/Hippolyta/Quince).
The creative team includes designer Teresa Negroponte, lighting designer Benjamin Cisterne, composer and sound designer Max Lyandvert.
Bell Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream is on at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Thursday, April 4, at 7.30pm and on Friday, April 5, at 10.30am and 7.30pm.
Tickets: Standard $50, concession $45, seniors (matinee only) $40, 35s and under $30. A booking fee of $5 applies. Bookings: https://www.thejoan.com.au/events/a-midsummer-nights-dream-24/
