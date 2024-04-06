Australian Heritage Festival celebrated in the Mountains

The Australian Heritage Festival is the nation's largest community-driven heritage event. An annual celebration of natural, historic and Indigenous heritage, 2024 marks the 44th year of the Festival which features hundreds of FREE and ticketed events and activities for all ages, interests and budgets.
The NSW program of the 2024 Australian Heritage Festival will open on World Heritage Day, Thursday, April 18, and continue daily until Sunday, May 19 (inclusive).
Spanning metropolitan and regional areas of the state, this year's Festival theme is 'Connections' and the 2024 NSW calendar includes special exhibitions, walks, tours of historical sites, performances, food experiences, ceremonies, demonstrations, and other attractions curated to bring heritage to life for all.
WHERE: 37 Everglades Avenue, Leura, New South Wales
WHEN: April 19 and 20, 10.30am or 1pm
COST: Adults $25
Fairy Escapades will see children enjoy an enchanting theatre performance travelling through hidden nooks of the gardens with Fairy Lilly and other mischievous creatures.
Don't miss this magical, travelling theatre performance winding through hidden garden nooks of historic Everglades House & Gardens, Leura.
Let Fairy Lilly lead you up the garden path and through the secret world of the fairies at the bottom of the garden to meet some mischievous creatures and see how they deal with the humans in their daily lives. Find out about the plants and animals that the fairies live and work in harmony with and learn how we can do the same.
For an extra magical day, children are invited to come dressed as a fairy and make their own wand from the things found along the way.
WHERE: 99 Blaxland Road, Wentworth Falls NSW
WHEN: April 28, 10am-3pm. Last entry at 2.45pm
COST: Adult $5, Child $2
Tarella Cottage was built in the 1890s. As the family changed its purpose from holiday house to full-time residence, additions were made. Come along and see what's been done to the original cottage over those early years. You can explore Tarella Cottage, the Old Kitchen and the Research Centre.
WHERE: Level 1, 30 Parke Street, Katoomba, New South Wales
WHEN: April 27, 10am-4pm
COST: FREE but bookings essential
Step into the past and shape the future of the Blue Mountains heritage. Hosted at the Blue Mountains Cultural Centre, this free forum dives into captivating keynotes and panel discussions by heritage experts. Attendees will uncover heritage architecture styles, hear about creative activation and adaptive re-use of Blue Mountains heritage sites, and learn how to research and care for your heritage property.
Join one of the guided Katoomba heritage walking tours and enjoy morning tea while networking and perusing displays and stalls from Blue Mountains Museum & Heritage Organisations. As part of the forum, a photography competition by local youth, primary and high school students will be on display.
