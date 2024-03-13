St Columba's recognises long-time teacher for their International Women's Day breakfast

St Columba's Catholic College has recognised one of their most passionate and long-serving teachers at the school's recent breakfast for International Women's Day (IWD).
A dedicated teacher with 47 years in the profession, Anne Ellis has received the inaugural award at the College's IWD breakfast on Friday, March 8.
Anne has been a teacher at St Columba's for 25 years, and received the award in acknowledgement of her extraordinary commitment to young people, education and her faith.
During her early career, she spent a significant period of time working with Indigenous students in Kempsey, helping them to know they are loved and valued.
After moving to the Blue Mountains, she built meaningful relationships between the schools, parishes, and local community.
She has acted as a catechist for 20 years, and invites the students at St Columba's Catholic College to share their love of God with children in local schools.
On receiving her award, Mrs Ellis addressed the students and said: "All I do is to recognise God's gift... in each and every one of you. And I encourage you to use your gifts to go and make a better world.
"Gender equality is not a women's issue, it's a human issue. But there is hope, and you know who the hope is? Every one of you."
Mrs Ellis also leads her own family, and speaks openly of the great love she has for her husband of 42 years, her six children, and nine grandchildren.
The St Columba's International Women's Day breakfast was attended by families and friends of the College, as well as principals, assistant principals and student leaders from St Thomas Aquinas Primary School, Springwood; St Finbar's Primary School, Glenbrook; Penola Catholic College, Emu Plains; and Xavier College, Llandilo.
