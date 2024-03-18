Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Kids' show Fizzy and Suds brings Blue Mountains to life on ABC

TW
By Tom Walker
March 18 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Splashing onto TV screens with bubbling enthusiasm, the newly released Cool Stuff with Fizzy and Suds is a project close to home for director Genevieve Clay-Smith - as a Blue Mountains resident and as a mother.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

Lower Mountains Correspondent

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.