Band and chorus in harmony concert

Blue Mountains Concert Band and Mountains Youth Band will join forces with Penrith Harmony Chorus in an entertaining concert for all ages.
The concert will be held at 2pm on Sunday, March, 24 at St Finbar's Church, 46 Levy Street, Glenbrook. Titled "Blue Mountains in Harmony", it is being presented as part of the NSW Seniors Festival and will feature a range of songs and music presented by the bands and chorus. Included on the program is music from The Mission, Colours of the Wind, and themes from The Teddy Bears' Picnic. The barbershop style of Penrith Harmony will be a feature of the vocal arrangements.
Refreshments will be provided. Tickets are available at the door. Adults $20; seniors, concession and under18s $10. Cash and card payment available.
For more information visit www.bmcb.net.au, www.penrithharmony.com or email secretary@bmcb.net.au.
