Band and chorus in harmony concert

The concert will be held at 2pm on Sunday, March, 24 at St Finbar's Church, 46 Levy Street, Glenbrook. Titled "Blue Mountains in Harmony", it is being presented as part of the NSW Seniors Festival and will feature a range of songs and music presented by the bands and chorus. Included on the program is music from The Mission, Colours of the Wind, and themes from The Teddy Bears' Picnic. The barbershop style of Penrith Harmony will be a feature of the vocal arrangements.