Winmalee High School students 'Connect with Nature' at tree planting

Students from Winmalee High School have planted trees in Glenbrook's Whitton Park as part of Blue Mountains City Council's 'Connect with Nature' program.
Joined by Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill, more than 100 students planted trees at the new biofilter construction site at the park. Biofilters, often called raingardens, are specially designed garden beds that absorb and filter stormwater runoff from roads, roofs and paved areas. They help to protect our waterways from stormwater pollutants.
The day's program included a safety briefing and an expert talk on biofilters. The students then took part in activities including tree planting, heat mapping, and water chemistry.
"The benefits to children from regular connection with nature include health and happiness outcomes," said Cr Greenhill. "Providing students with meaningful, purpose-driven learning experiences in nature fosters genuine care and respect for our environment.
"These children are the future stewards of our Blue Mountains and the nature literacy skills they learn today will help protect our precious World Heritage wilderness in the years to come."
'Connect with Nature' is a hands-on environmental learning program, developed by council and run in partnership with local schools and early years learning centres.
'Connect with Nature' aims to inspire the next generation by connecting children with the distinct Blue Mountains environment and fostering their natural love of nature.
Council works with local schools to provide experiential learning in the Blue Mountains bushland setting. Programs are developed with teachers in line with the curriculum. Council staff use their expertise in stormwater, water quality and their local ecology to bring the wonder of the Blue Mountains environment to students.
To learn more about the 'Connect with Nature' program visit bmcc.nsw.gov.au/schools-program
