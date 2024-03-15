'I just love music': Sharon Shannon on growing up in rural Ireland

Sharon Shannon was just eight-years-old when she picked up her first instrument - a tin whistle.
The Irish musician grew up in Ruan, in County Clare, with her sisters Mary and Matilda, and older brother Gary.
They were a musical family with Gary being sent to Corofin, in Galway, to take lessons in the tin whistle.
"We always wanted to copy Gary," Shannon told ACM.
A few years later Gary took up the wooden concert flute and Shannon wanted to do that too, but her brother suggested the siblings all try different instruments.
"I fancied the idea of the button accordion," she said.
"We were all very lucky our parents were able to get us the instruments."
The siblings played individually but in the same room with Mary on the banjo and Matilda the fiddle.
"It was like a mad house because we were all busy doing our own thing," she said.
"We had four different tunes going at the same time."
Decades later, Shannon has taken her music across the world and is well-known for her rare accordion skills and fiddle technique.
She performs at the Blue Mountains Music Festival in Katoomba on March 15 and March 16 following her return visit to Victoria's Port Fairy Folk Festival.
"I am absolutely delighted to be back," Shannon said.
"I really enjoy playing for all the lovely people and to just be looking out at their smiling faces."
Shannon's performances are part of her Australian tour which will see her travel across the county, stopping in Melbourne for St Patrick's Day.
"I just love music," she said.
"I think it's a great healer. I have a chest infection myself, I'm feeling terrible, but as soon as I start playing it seems like everything is OK.
"Music helps people get in touch with their senses. If someone needs to cry, if someone wants to dance or laugh - it's amazing."
Shannon said her favourite thing about being on the road was the live performances themselves.
"As well as meeting people afterwards and getting to come to lovely places like Port Fairy and swimming," she said.
"For us Irish people it's a great novelty to have beautiful weather."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.