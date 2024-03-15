No trains on Mountains line over weekend; bus replacements

Buses will replace all trains between Bathurst and Blacktown on the weekend March 16-17.
The last train to Central will leave Mount Victoria at 21:01, arriving Central at 23:21. The last train to the Blue Mountains will leave Central at 22:18, arriving at Mount Victoria 00:37.
T1 Western Line trains will run between the City and St Marys, to a changed timetable. Change at Blacktown for buses to Blue Mountains line stations.
There will also be temporary changes at Warrimoo and Katoomba.
At Warrimoo station, the footbridge will be closed. A shuttle bus service will run between the Great Western Highway and Railway Parade. And at Katoomba station, the pedestrian underpass will be closed. A shuttle bus service will run between Goldsmith Place and Bathurst Road. Please allow extra time at both stations.
Anyone travelling to Lithgow to connect with NSW TrainLink Regional Coaches, please call 132 232 to confirm departure times.
Replacement buses may be impacted by driver shortages.
