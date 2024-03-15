Blue Mountains Gazette
No trains on Mountains line over weekend; bus replacements

Updated March 15 2024 - 3:08pm, first published 2:30pm
Buses will replace all trains between Bathurst and Blacktown on the weekend March 16-17.

