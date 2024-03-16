Lot Party celebrates Springwood car park transformation

Lot Party will turn the recently upgraded Springwood commuter car park precinct into a riot of art, music and family-friendly fun.
Held on Sunday, March 24, the free event will showcase the new large-scale murals by Blue Mountains street artists MAN.de, Scott Nagy and Krimsone, and celebrate local street art culture.
Lot Party's line-up has been programmed with local young people in mind and features local bands Acid Amora, Trash Baby and Blue Cocoon, zine and badge making, food trucks, a sensory chill-out area and more.
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill said: "Lot Party is an opportunity for young people and the community to come together and celebrate the revitalisation of the Springwood commuter car park precinct.
"The striking murals that celebrate the natural beauty of the Blue Mountains, safety improvements through the addition of feature lighting, cleaning and revitalised landscaping have transformed this area into a bright and vibrant space.
"We want the community to come and experience these improvements for themselves and see this public space anew."
Member for Blue Mountains, Trish Doyle, said the Lot Party program is an "exciting initiative of Blue Mountains City Council, funded by the NSW Government, and I am pleased to support it".
"The revitalisation of the Springwood commuter car park area is great for the local community and I'm particularly excited to see the focus on youth participation.
"These kinds of programs encourage community connection to place, transform dark into light - and I think both local residents and visitors to the town will greatly benefit. I'm looking forward to attending the Lot Party event and celebrating this investment in supporting the colourful and vibrant culture of Springwood."
Lot Party kicks off at 4pm on March 24 in the Transport for NSW car park at Station Street, Springwood, alongside the Springwood commuter car park. The site and a can be accessed via Springwood Train Station or the Springwood commuter car park. The event is supported by Transport for NSW.
Partiers can join in the creative activities for all ages and abilities and enjoy delicious Caribbean cuisine from the Kokomo Island food truck, tuck into an old school sausage sanga from Rotary, or satisfy their sweet tooth with treats from Le Waffle Bean.
Official proceedings include a Welcome to Country from proud Gundungurra woman Kelsie King and short speeches from Mayor Mark Greenhill and Trish Doyle MP. MC Willem Hendriksen from the Sounds of our Towns initiative has curated a playlist of local bands for between sets and will get everyone excited about the live and local line up of Blue Mountains bands that will get the party rocking.
The precinct improvements, including the murals and Lot Party event, are proudly funded by the NSW Government.
To get your FREE tickets to Lot Party go to: www.bmcc.nsw.gov.au/lot-party-springwood
For more information on the Springwood murals visit: www.bmcc.nsw.gov.au/media-centre/murals-light-up-springwood-commuter-carpark.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.