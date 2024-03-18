Blue Mountains brothers Hunter and Finn swimming to the peak

St Columba's students and brothers Hunter and Finn Kelly are proving themselves as a power pairing in the pool, with both of them currently ranked top 10 in Open Water in the country.
14-year-old Finn has earned medals in all Championship events since October last year, including Bronze in his first Australian Open Water Championships.
17-year-old Hunter also secured 5th place in his 5 kilometre Open Water swim, and hopes to make it to Olympic Trials being held in June.
Much like Penrith sisters Jess and Noemie Fox the brothers train together, hitting the pool as early as 5.30am each morning and returning in the evening.
The next step for the brothers is the Australian Age Swimming Championships on the Gold Coast, to be held in April. Hunter even achieved National Qualifying Times for all distances from 50 metres right up to 10 kilometres.
Hunter said: "It is great to be part of a squad, and we all push each other. I am motivated to see what I'm capable of, and getting the most out of myself.
"I'd love to make the Olympic Trials in the 800 Freestyle. I still need to take some time off, but I have a couple of months."
Finn said: "Hanging out with my friends is good fun, but I really enjoy seeing my times come down during training.
"This is my first year at the National Age Championships in the pool, so I'd like to make the final in 1500 Freestyle. That would be great."
The boys' father, Scott Kelly, was so inspired by his sons' dedication to both swimming and schoolwork that he decided to dive in himself.
"I'm really proud that they're working hard, there's no shortcuts, and they're doing everything they can to reach their potential," Mr Kelly said.
He thanked Lower Blue Mountains Swim Club for their support for Hunter and Finn, along with the boys' school St Columba's Catholic College in Springwood.
In support of his sons and their efforts, Mr Kelly is swimming 60 kilometres this month for Laps for Life, raising funds for youth mental health service ReachOut.
He's swimming in honour of Claudia Neale, an elite-level swimmer and inspiration to the brothers who was lost to suicide in 2020.
"It really hit home for me that if there was something I could do for youth mental health, to raise money, I'd absolutely do that," he told the Gazette.
"I'm not a spring chicken anymore so doing those sorts of distances is a challenge, but nothing compares to what some of these young kids are going through."
He said Claudia was an inspiration to his own boys, and he remembers Hunter and Finn seeing her swim and expressing they hoped to be as fast as her someday.
ReachOut provides information, support, and resources about mental health issues to help young Australians develop resilience and seek help when they need it.
To support Mr Kelly's fundraiser, visit: https://www.lapsforlife.com.au/fundraisers/scottkelly/laps-for-life
If you or someone you know needs crisis support, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.
