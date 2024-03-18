Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains brothers Hunter and Finn swimming to the peak

By Tom Walker
March 18 2024 - 3:00pm
St Columba's students and brothers Hunter and Finn Kelly are proving themselves as a power pairing in the pool, with both of them currently ranked top 10 in Open Water in the country.

