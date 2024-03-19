Father-son YouTubers celebrate Down Syndrome Awareness Day with book giveaway

Father-son YouTube channel Elijah and Crumpet are celebrating Down Syndrome Awareness Day by giving away copies of their newest book, Best Book Forever, to several schools around the Mountains.
Elijah Lonsdale, a local 14-year-old boy with Down syndrome, makes educational videos alongside his father Rob Lonsdale, who plays the titular monkey-puppet of the duo Crumpet.
The driven and multi-talented pair also write books offering perspective on life with Down syndrome, with their Best Book Forever - published in January and supported by Logan City Council Libraries - celebrating the value and magic offered by libraries.
In anticipation of international Down Syndrome Awareness Day on March 21, the pair are giving away at least 321 books to at least seven schools around the Mountains, to encourage reading and let students meet and connect with someone who has Down syndrome.
People can nominate schools to receive these books until March 20. To suggest a school or pre-school to receive free books visit: https://elijahandcrumpet.com/free-books-for-schools/
Beyond a commitment to spreading reading and Down syndrome awareness, Elijah has been nominated in Blue Mountains City Council's "Binfluencer Awards", which celebrates members of the community helping the push towards zero waste. Winners will be announced on March 22.
As a recycling influencer, Elijah has been collecting cans, bottles and cartons to use at Return and Earn machines, raising funds for a book all about recycling. For more information visit: https://elijahandcrumpet.com/our-recycling-book-project/
Down Syndrome Awareness Day is marked each year on March 21, a day selected to signify the uniqueness of the triplication of the 21st chromosome which causes Down syndrome.
