Father-son YouTubers celebrate Down Syndrome Awareness Day with book giveaway

By Staff Reporters
Updated March 19 2024 - 2:19pm, first published 12:30pm
Father-son YouTube channel Elijah and Crumpet are celebrating Down Syndrome Awareness Day by giving away copies of their newest book, Best Book Forever, to several schools around the Mountains.

