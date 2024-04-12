New book on old French explorer

Few people know of the major attempt to cross the Blue Mountains in 1802, by the French refugee Francis Barrallier. He reached the country around Kanangra Walls, writing a fascinating account of the Aboriginal people he met.
A new book about Barrallier was launched recently by Trish Doyle MP, at Burragorang Lookout. The event was attended by over a hundred people, including Dharawal and Gundungurra people whose country Barrallier traversed. Gundungurra elder Aunty Sharyn Halls welcomed the gathering to her country.
Ms Doyle remarked on the significance of the occasion in recognising the importance of truth telling and cultural heritage.
The book, entitled The Frenchman, is the sixth by Blue Mountains historian Andy Macqueen. It is an overhaul of a book he wrote back in 1993, with much new content and fresh perspectives.
As Macqueen said to the gathering: "Times have changed: when I wrote that 1993 book I knew about Gundungurra people in the historical sense, but I was scarcely aware that the people mentioned by Barrallier have living descendants and relatives today. It will always be their country.
"Barrallier's account stands as a unique first-contact story. He displayed more understanding of Aboriginal cultural matters than most of his exploring counterparts, and it's likely that his French background and connections played a part in that."
While Macqueen's book has emphasis on the Blue Mountains expedition, it also has much to say about Barrallier's other efforts at the Hunter River, Jervis Bay and Bass Strait, and some significant aspects of his subsequent military and surveying work in the West Indies.
The Frenchman is available from Blue Mountains bookshops and direct from the author at andymacqueenauthor.com. Macqueen has also published, online, a revised transcription and translation of Barrallier's journal, undertaken by linguist Milena Bellini-Sheppard. It can be accessed via Macqueen's website or at Trove.
