New book on old French explorer

April 12 2024 - 1:22pm
Few people know of the major attempt to cross the Blue Mountains in 1802, by the French refugee Francis Barrallier. He reached the country around Kanangra Walls, writing a fascinating account of the Aboriginal people he met.

