More entertainment made for a successful opening day of Lithgow Show

The 2024 Westfund Lithgow Show opening day was the start of a wonderful weekend for the region, with more entertainment on offer than in previous years.
On Friday, March 15 locals braved the rain to enjoy a ride, delicious show food, displays and the new range of entertainment.
There was ice-skating, the much loved circus and for the first time Dinkum Dinosaurs offered a comedy show and dancing.
Local family band Hollow Point performed at the main arena twice, sharing the stage with the bikes and Rural Fire Service Challenge.
There were rides for the young and the brave, with locals unable to resist the call of the dodgem cars and the Cha Cha.
The annual event is much loved by the Lithgow community and a testimony to the hard work of the Lithgow Show Society.
