St Columba's cattle paraders at Sydney Royal Easter Show

March 21 2024 - 12:00pm
Two students from St Columba's Catholic College in Springwood are on their way to the Beef Cattle Paraders' Competition NSW final at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.

