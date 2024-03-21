St Columba's cattle paraders at Sydney Royal Easter Show

Two students from St Columba's Catholic College in Springwood are on their way to the Beef Cattle Paraders' Competition NSW final at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.
Agriculture and Primary Industry students Trinity Power (Year 11, age 16) and Olivia Hinds (Year 12, age 17) were thrilled to qualify for the prestigious competition after winning their age group finals at the Castle Hill Show on March 9-10. They will compete at the Sydney Royal Easter Show before an expert industry judge and an audience, showcasing their cattle handling and parading skills, as well as their composure and confidence.
Joining Trinity and Olivia at the show will be the St Columba's Catholic College Show team, and their steers Urban, Unity, and Uno, who will be parading on March 22-23.
St Columba's has a reputation for excellence in agriculture and primary industries, and students regularly participate in beef cattle paraders' competitions. The events provide young people with an opportunity to develop a range of skills and learn from leaders in the agriculture industry. Students are given the valuable opportunity to work directly with cattle, implementing their knowledge and initiative in handling and presenting livestock under strict competition conditions.
