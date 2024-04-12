Omega Ensemble Re:Classical

The Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre is thrilled to present Re:Classical by Omega Ensemble on Saturday, April 20.
Omega Ensemble has been hailed as "the best chamber music outfit in town" by The Sydney Morning Herald and "one of Australia's most exciting and forward-thinking ensembles" by Limelight.
Acclaimed composer and innovator Max Richter's chart-topping global sensation, Four Seasons Recomposed, leads this performance of groundbreaking classical music.
One of the highest-selling classical music recordings of all time, Richter expertly retouches, reworks and reimagines Vivaldi's Four Seasons masterwork, resulting in a transformative experience that sounds entirely new and yet satisfyingly full of familiar delights.
This incredible performance also includes a world premiere by American composer Jessie Montgomery, whose infectious music celebrates dance and movement, and Elena Kats-Chernin's Clarinet Concerto Ornamental Air reimagined in a bold new version for Omega Ensemble and clarinetist David Rowden, packed with virtuosic arpeggios and relentless rhythmic energy.
Founded in 2005, Omega Ensemble is one of Australia's most dynamic chamber music ensembles. With a mission to champion extraordinary Australian musical talent through high-energy and impactful performance, the Ensemble presents an annual national touring program to metropolitan and regional cities across Australia.
It was Ensemble-In-Residence at Sydney's City Recital Hall from 2014-16, has been nominated for multiple APRA/AMCOS classical music awards and in 2019 was nominated for artist of the year in the Limelight Awards.
At the heart of the Ensemble's success is the talent it supports, including some of Australia's most accomplished classical musicians and artistic collaborators.
With a commitment to preserve and present foundational repertoire, the Ensemble also proudly stands at the forefront of new musical expression, with frequent commissions and premieres from leading Australian and international composers.
Re:Classical - Omega Ensemble is on at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, April 20, at 7:30pm. Tickets: Standard $45, concession $40, 35 year and under $30. A booking fee of $5 applies. See thejoan.com.au.
