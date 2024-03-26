A school that offers high-quality and affordable Christian education Advertising Feature

Penrith Anglican College offers a complete education journey and delivers a broad range of academic, co-curricular, and service opportunities. Picture supplied

Located at the foot of the Blue Mountains in the semi-rural suburb of Orchard Hills, Penrith Anglican College provides high-quality, affordable Christian education from pre-kindergarten to year 12. Set on 48 acres, the college has plenty of space to play and room for expansion as it undergoes an exciting period of growth.



The college recently completed a master plan to guide the development of new facilities and landscaping. Over the next decade, the college will develop innovative spaces to enable it to build on its continued commitment to quality teaching and learning, wellbeing, and maintaining a strong community. The college offers families the complete pre-kindergarten to HSC education journey and delivers a broad range of academic, co-curricular, and service opportunities.

"Through our curriculum options and a diverse range of co-curricular opportunities, together with our experienced and nurturing staff, we teach our students to learn how to learn, preparing them to excel in their chosen fields and to make a difference for Christ in their communities," college principal Mrs Felicity Grima said. "Our motto, 'To Serve Christ', is our motivation, and we place an emphasis on our college values of compassion, integrity, courage, humility and perseverance."

The pre-kindergarten program is based on the NSW Education Standards Authority (NESA) and is aligned with the Early Years Learning Framework. The program was designed to prepare children for kindergarten the following year. The college's pre-kindergarten provides a safe and nurturing environment where children can learn and grow by exploring the world around them with a variety of educational activities. To enrol, children need to turn four by March 31, the year they begin pre-kindergarten.

Primary school has a strong focus on literacy, numeracy, and critical thinking skills, which form the building blocks for students' success in later years. The college also recognises the importance of creativity, and teachers collaboratively plan learning opportunities to meet individual student needs and aspirations. The secondary school delivers a program that prepares students to go into the world with confidence and experience and thrive.

"Our students repeatedly achieve academic results at the end of Year 12 that are exceptional," Mrs Grima said. "We're proud of these achievements; however, we're equally proud of the depth of character our students develop during their time at the college.

"The college has a strong emphasis on wellbeing. We believe humans are made in the image of God, and so all human life is valuable and deserving of care and respect.



"We intentionally invest in our students' wellbeing, creating a nurturing campus where students can grow emotionally, spiritually, socially and physically while striving for their academic goals."

The college uses an evidence-based pre-K-12 student wellbeing framework that harnesses the wisdom of positive education in conjunction with best practices in teaching and learning.