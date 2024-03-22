'Good behaviour is going to be rewarded': Bushfire resilience app delivers insurance savings

In a world-first, users of the free Bushfire Resilience Rating Home Self-Assessment App can now receive discounts to their household insurance premiums from two of Australia's largest insurers.
NRMA Insurance and Suncorp Group announced on March 21 they will provide discounts to households who complete their Bushfire Resilience Rating assessment and make their homes more resilient to bushfires, with other insurers and banks indicating they will follow.
The Bushfire Resilience Rating app measures the resilience of individual homes to local bushfire risk. The higher the Bushfire Resilience Rating achieved by households, the larger the insurance discount offered.
The federal government contributed $3 million to support the groundbreaking work of the Resilient Building Council (RBC) who launched thee free app in October last year.
Blue Mountains residents have been the leading users of the app.
Federal Member for Macquarie Susan Templeman, whose Winmalee home was destroyed in the 2013 bushfires, congratulated the insurance companies for offering discounts for people who use the app.
"This is is the first time that good behaviour is going to be rewarded by these insurers and I really congratulate IAG and Suncorp for listening to the things my community has been saying for many years," she said. "That when we do the right thing, when we make our home safer, we really want that to be recognised and rewarded. So this is a really good step and I look forward to seeing it rolled out for floods, which also profoundly affect my community."
Federal Emergency Management Minister Murray Watt said the announcement by the insurance companies "demonstrates that the Albanese Government's efforts to reduce climate and disaster risk are delivering real financial benefits to households".
"By using the Bushfire Resilience Rating self-assessment app, not only are people making their home and community safer, but the program is helping to reduce insurance costs for users," he said.
NRMA Insurance CEO Julie Batch said the insurer was "delighted to see the early uptake of people utilising the app, taking action to understand their bushfire risk and improve their household resilience".
"To further encourage and reward our customers who take resilience action, we will provide pricing benefits to those who gain a Bushfire Resilience Rating certification through the app of 3 Stars and above."
Suncorp Consumer Insurance CEO Lisa Harrison said they will also "support our customers who have gained a certified Bushfire Resilience Rating of 3 and above, by reflecting this in their insurance premium".
RBC is a national not-for-profit collaboration of bushfire, flood, storm, cyclone, heatwave and energy experts, funded by Commonwealth, State and Territory government grants and industry sponsors.
The world-first Bushfire Resilience Rating system and free home self-assessment app was developed by RBC through Commonwealth government disaster risk reduction funding.
