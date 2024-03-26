Families seeking a personalised and supportive secondary education experience are invited to explore Mountains Christian College at its annual year 7 information session on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. Offering an environment that nurtures the core values of kindness, perseverance, leadership, love, and peace, Mountains Christian College is a small school of around 200 students from kindergarten to year 12.
"We welcome all families who are seeking an affordable education for their children that is purposeful, rigorous and informed by faith in Christ," college principal Ian Samways said. "We believe that each child is individually, uniquely and lovingly created by God for a special purpose. Our goal is to nurture our students in an environment where faith, academic excellence, and Christian values are interwoven. We don't just aim for academic success - we strive for our students to live out the college's vision to develop character, compassion, purpose and learning through Christ."
At Mountain Christian College, the staffing community works in partnership to maintain a welcoming environment where students thrive in their learning and feel enriched through the array of experiences on offer. Located on 40 acres of natural bushland and surrounded by lush valleys and majestic peaks overlooking Kanimbla Valley, Mountain Christian College offers a wide range of extracurricular activities, such as bush walks, annual camps, mountain biking, science expeditions, art, sport, and outdoor education experiences.
Excursions such as the Great Aussie Bush Camp in years 7 and 8 enable students to participate in challenges and team-building activities such as raft building and high ropes. The outdoor education elective offered in years 9 and 10 includes travelling to the Kosciuszko National Park and learning how to cross-country ski, build snow shelters, camp, and navigate in a snow environment.
The college also produces an annual drama stage for secondary students, which is hosted in the auditorium for over two nights each year. This year, The Somewhat True Tale of Robin Hood will be performed in June.
"Our college is also proactively working towards enhancing our facilities for students and our school community," Mr Samways said. "Not only does MCC have the most spectacular backdrop for students to learn and play - views of the Kanimbla Valley - the college's art and science rooms have also undergone some upgrades over the past 12 months. The college already boasts a state-of-the-art hospitality hub and has many more upgrades planned over the next five years."
Mountains Christian College is accepting new students for 2025 and 2026 in selected years from kindergarten to year 12. Phone the office on 02 4787 8645 or visit mountainscc.nsw.edu.au to arrange a tour.
Located at the foot of the Blue Mountains in the semi-rural suburb of Orchard Hills, Penrith Anglican College provides high-quality, affordable Christian education from pre-kindergarten to year 12. Set on 48 acres, the college has plenty of space to play and room for expansion as it undergoes an exciting period of growth.
The college recently completed a master plan to guide the development of new facilities and landscaping. Over the next decade, the college will develop innovative spaces to enable it to build on its continued commitment to quality teaching and learning, wellbeing, and maintaining a strong community. The college offers families the complete pre-kindergarten to HSC education journey and delivers a broad range of academic, co-curricular, and service opportunities.
"Through our curriculum options and a diverse range of co-curricular opportunities, together with our experienced and nurturing staff, we teach our students to learn how to learn, preparing them to excel in their chosen fields and to make a difference for Christ in their communities," college principal Mrs Felicity Grima said. "Our motto, 'To Serve Christ', is our motivation, and we place an emphasis on our college values of compassion, integrity, courage, humility and perseverance."
The pre-kindergarten program is based on the NSW Education Standards Authority (NESA) and is aligned with the Early Years Learning Framework. The program was designed to prepare children for kindergarten the following year. The college's pre-kindergarten provides a safe and nurturing environment where children can learn and grow by exploring the world around them with a variety of educational activities. To enrol, children need to turn four by March 31, the year they begin pre-kindergarten.
Primary school has a strong focus on literacy, numeracy, and critical thinking skills, which form the building blocks for students' success in later years. The college also recognises the importance of creativity, and teachers collaboratively plan learning opportunities to meet individual student needs and aspirations. The secondary school delivers a program that prepares students to go into the world with confidence and experience and thrive.
"Our students repeatedly achieve academic results at the end of Year 12 that are exceptional," Mrs Grima said. "We're proud of these achievements; however, we're equally proud of the depth of character our students develop during their time at the college.
"The college has a strong emphasis on wellbeing. We believe humans are made in the image of God, and so all human life is valuable and deserving of care and respect.
"We intentionally invest in our students' wellbeing, creating a nurturing campus where students can grow emotionally, spiritually, socially and physically while striving for their academic goals."
The college uses an evidence-based pre-K-12 student wellbeing framework that harnesses the wisdom of positive education in conjunction with best practices in teaching and learning.
Families are encouraged to start the enrolment process two years in advance. Limited places are available for 2025. Enrolments are open for 2026. To learn more book in for a discovery tour by visiting the website at penrith.nsw.edu.au/enrol/visit.
A broad high school education experience lays the foundation for teenagers' holistic development and future success.
By introducing and immersing young people in a range of subjects and experiences, they cultivate critical thinking skills, creativity, and a broader worldview.
Through exploration, teenagers discover and develop their passions and strengths, helping them make informed decisions about their academic, career and life paths.
Additionally, a broad education helps nurture adaptability and resilience, recognised as essential traits for navigating an ever-changing world.
It encourages empathy and understanding of different cultures and perspectives, promoting social cohesion, community building and effective communication skills.
"At Katoomba High, we believe in the benefits of creating an environment that supports and values the uniqueness of every student," Katoomba High School deputy principal Bradley McLeod said.
"Providing young people with opportunities to discover and explore their unique passions, talents, and interests leads to an increase in self-confidence and, therefore, an ability to succeed. This results in improved school outcomes and also enables success in all aspects of life."
In the 2023 HSC, Katoomba High School students achieved outstanding results across a wide range of subjects. One student celebrated the achievement of the highest ATAR in the Blue Mountains and first in the state for German.
Another was the only Blue Mountains student selected for the Art Gallery of NSW exhibition of exemplary HSC work, and many students earned places on the HSC Honour Roll and received nominations across art, drama, music, metal and engineering, timber and furniture, and multimedia HSC showcase events.
Providing young people with opportunities to discover and explore their unique passions, talents, and interests leads to an increase in self-confidence and, therefore, an ability to succeed.- Bradley McLeod, deputy principal
Katoomba High also features what is considered to be the largest outdoor education program led by teacher Mr Morgan Huxley who recently received special recognition at Government House for his 18 years of service and leadership of the Duke of Edinburgh Award.
"Providing multiple pathways and excellent career guidance is another strength of Katoomba High," Katoomba High School careers advisor Charmaine Tully said.
"We have many students actively engaged in vocational education and training programs at school and have a strong focus on job readiness. We have also had fantastic success supporting students to gain early entry into a wide range of university courses."
Ultimately, a well-rounded education equips young people with the tools they need to thrive academically, professionally, and personally, preparing them to become informed, engaged citizens capable of contributing positively to society.
"We are very proud of the way our school supports students to excel academically and creatively and the way our students demonstrate leadership at school and in the community", Katoomba High School principal Tess Devine said.
"However, we are most proud of is the way we wrap our arms around everyone; embracing diversity and encouraging our young people to advocate for themselves helps them to become well-rounded individuals who believe they can do great things in the world."
Parents and caregivers are already looking ahead to next year and the enrolment process for their children. With so many options available, choosing the right school can be daunting. From navigating enrolment periods and waiting lists to considering practical needs and personal values, the process can be overwhelming.
According to Australian parenting website raisingchildren.net.au, one of the first steps should be to find out the enrolment period for any school you are considering sending your child to. Even if the plan is to send children to a local government school for the catchment area where you live, administrators still appreciate knowing sooner rather than later how many new students they will have. If this is your first school-aged child, or you're moving from another state, you may also want to familiarise yourself with the process.
Generally, though, government schools open kindergarten enrolments around May the year before, and secondary school enrolments will usually run from April to May in the last year of primary. Private schools tend to have a waiting list. In fact, for some very popular institutions, you may need to get your child on such a list as early as their birth.
Selecting the most appropriate school for your child is not always easy. "There are a number of things for parents and carers to consider when choosing a school for their child," Derek McCormack, director of the Raising Children Network, said. These factors include "whether a school fits their practical needs and their personal values.
"Families might like to consider which school will best suit their child's personality, strengths, needs and interests. They might also like to compare factors such as size, facilities, academic performance and how schools communicate and build relationships with families."
There are also external factors to consider, such as transport and covering overall expenses. "Practical considerations include things such as how a child or children will get to and from school, whether the school fees and other costs are affordable, and whether the school requires students to have devices such as iPads or laptops," Mr McCormack said.
There are also some differences between what you should take into account for primary school and secondary school. "When it comes to primary school, families might like to look into whether the schools they are considering run a 'transition to school' program, what facilities the school has to support a child's learning such as a library, outdoor play areas or music programs, as well as things like what approach the school takes to behaviour management," Mr McCormack said.
"For secondary school, considerations might include whether the culture of the school matches family values, for example the uniform policy, attendance and emphasis on academic achievement. Parents could also look at what paths of study are available at different schools and what languages or elective subjects are offered."
Visit raisingchildren.net.au for more.