Park areas closed as hazard reduction underway near Glenbrook

The National Parks and Wildlife Service and Rural Fire Service are undertaking a hazard reduction burn at Glenbrook.
Crews from the two agencies began the 850-hectare burn on Tuesday, March 26 in the Blue Mountains National Park, Glenbrook.
The smoke from this burn maybe visible from the surrounding areas including Lower Mountains, Mulgoa, South Penrith and Warragamba, the Blue Mountains RFS has warned.
The entire Glenbrook precinct of the Blue Mountains National Park will be closed for the duration of the hazard reduction burning from March 26-28. The closed areas are:
People with known health conditions can sign up to receive air quality reports, forecasts and alerts via email or SMS from the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water.
For health information relating to smoke from bush fires and hazard reduction burn, visit NSW Health or Asthma Australia.
More information on hazard reduction activities is available at NSW Rural Fire Service and the NSW Government's Hazards Near Me website and app.
