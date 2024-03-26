Bach to Broadway: Dazzling Morning Melodies concert at Blue Mountains Theatre

The Blue Mountains Theatre will take audiences on a stunning musical journey through the classic music of Bach, Beethoven, Mozart, Puccini and Gershwin to the hits of Broadway from Phantom of the Opera, West Side Story, Cabaret, Beauty and the Beast, The Boy from Oz and more.
This special April Morning Melodies concert is headlined by the multi-award winning Paul Cincotta, Lisa Lombardo and an award winning band musically directed by Joseph Macri; featuring famous instrumental numbers, hit songs from musicals, dance routines and glamorous costumes.
You'll be dazzled by the musical talent and showmanship of Paul Cincotta who wowed audiences at the theatre's Christmas Variety Spectacular concert in 2023. This time he is accompanied by the fabulous Lisa Lombardo. Lisa is an ACE and MO award winning singer and dancer, who will take you on a musical journey around the world.
Bach to Broadway, Morning Melodies at the Hub - Wednesday, April 10. Tickets are $25 and include a complimentary morning tea from 10am with the concert commencing at 11am. Bookings: www.bluemountainstheatre.com.au or phone the box office on 4780 5050.
