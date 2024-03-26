Blue Mountains Gazette
Bach to Broadway: Dazzling Morning Melodies concert at Blue Mountains Theatre

March 26 2024 - 2:50pm
The Blue Mountains Theatre will take audiences on a stunning musical journey through the classic music of Bach, Beethoven, Mozart, Puccini and Gershwin to the hits of Broadway from Phantom of the Opera, West Side Story, Cabaret, Beauty and the Beast, The Boy from Oz and more.

