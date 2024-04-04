Autumn School Holidays at The Joan and Penrith Regional Gallery, Home of The Lewers Bequest with Drama, Film and Art Workshops
It's that time again - School Holidays! Keep the kids off the screens with drama, film and art workshops for all ages at The Joan and Penrith Regional Gallery.
Q Theatre Company Workshops at The Joan
Whimsical Worlds | Ages 5 - 8 | Tue 16 Apr | 9am - 4pm | $40 individually, $90 all three
Calling all daring princes and princesses, brave superheroes and whimsical creatures for a series of fantasy themed drama workshops for you children. The day includes three workshops to choose from which can be booked individually or as a full day package. https://www.thejoan.com.au/events/whimsical-worlds/
Once Upon a Scene (9 - 11am)
An epic quest into the enchanted realm of fairytales and legends.
Creature Creations (11:30am - 1:30pm)
An immersive session on monsters and mythical beings.
Superhero Spotlight (2pm - 4pm)
Develop a secret identity and epic origin story bringing it to life on stage.
Adventure Academy | Ages 9 - 12 | Wed 17 Apr | 9am - 4pm | $40 individually, $90 all three
Step into the shoes of fearless adventurers, brace heroes and intrepid space explores with three action-packed workshops that can be booked individually or as a full day package.
Galactic Adventures (9am - 11am)
Dream up distant planets and strange lifeforms, transporting them across the cosmos.
Spy School Secrets (11:30am - 1:30pm)
Delve into the world of espionage, master the art of deception and unravel mysteries.
Dramatic Disguises (2pm - 4pm)
Learn the basics of costume and make-up.
Scene-to-Screen | Ages 13 - 18 | Thu 18 Apr | 9am - 4pm | $90
Learn essential on-camera techniques, including mastering different angles and delivering authentic performances, to exploring the art of character development, depth and emotion, and scene study.
Art Workshops at Penrith Regional Gallery, Home of The Lewers Bequest
Mini Mosaics | Ages 5 - 8 | Tue 16 Apr | 10am - 12pm | $40
Design a colourful coaster in this kid-friendly mosaic workshop inspired by Margo Lewers.
Portraits for Preschoolers | Wed 17 Apr | 10am - 11am| $25
Carers and their little ones can enjoy a morning exploring portraits through stories, songs, play and painting, creating a life-size portrait with a range of art materials.
Marbled Paper | Ages 9 - 12 | Thu 18 Apr| 10am - 12pm | $40
Create stunning marbled paper in this mindful workshop exploring the suminagashi floating ink technique. Students will be drawing inspiration from the sounds and shapes of the current exhibition, Tephra.
Floating Ink Painting | Ages 5 - 8 | Tue 23 Apr | 10am - 12pm | $40
Explore the calming process of floating ink painting while creating beautiful marbled prints using the Japanese suminagashi technique. The workshop includes a visit to current exhibition, Tephra.
Mosaic Masterpieces | Ages 9 - 12 | Wed 24 Apr | 2pm - 4pm | $40
Take inspiration from some of the amazing mosaics created by Margo Lewers by playing with pattern and shape to make an artwork from tiles and clay.
