Star-studded line-up at Lights On Western Sydney - Visitor Economy Forum

A star-studded line-up of industry leaders will feature at the signature "Lights On" event at the Western Sydney Conference Centre on Friday, April 5.
Hosted by Penrith Valley Chamber in partnership with Blue Mountains Tourism, the Lights On Western Sydney - Visitor Economy Forum promotes Penrith as a hub for visitors to Sydney and the Blue Mountains, ahead of the new Western Sydney International airport opening in 2026.
The forum follows two successful "Talking Tourism" events organised by Blue Mountains Tourism and Penrith Valley Chamber last year, promoting industry networking within Western Sydney.
Penrith Valley Chamber president Richard Fox said the visitor economy "is everybody's business'' and the forum was all about "collaboration for regional prosperity".
Speakers will include Destination NSW CEO Steve Cox, NSW Office of Sport executive director Adam Berry, and Western Sydney Airport CEO Simon Hickey.
Blue Mountains Tourism president Jason Cronshaw, who owns Fantastic Aussie Tours, said: "To have the calibre of these industry experts together in one room is an opportunity to be inspired, explore fantastic new opportunities and do business with some of the biggest, most experienced industry linchpins - and most unique newcomers - in the region."
The Lights On Western Sydney - Visitor Economy Forum will be held at Western Sydney Conference Centre, 83 Mulgoa Road, Penrith, from 9am to 3.30pm on Friday, April 5. Tickets: Penrith Valley Chamber and Blue Mountains Tourism members $149, and $189 for guests.
There are also several sponsorship opportunities available for businesses. Contact Penrith Valley Chamber engagement manager Stacey Randell at stacey@penrithchamber.org.au for information.Registration: lightsonpenrith.com.au/registration/.
