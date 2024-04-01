Blue Mountains Gazette
Buses replace trains for Blue Mountains commuters

April 2 2024 - 10:30am
Commuters in the Blue Mountains may need to update their plans in the coming weeks, with buses replacing trains at both day and night on different dates.

