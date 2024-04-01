Buses replace trains for Blue Mountains commuters

Commuters in the Blue Mountains may need to update their plans in the coming weeks, with buses replacing trains at both day and night on different dates.
From Wednesday April 3 to Friday April 5, buses will replace trains between Lithgow and Mount Victoria during the day, with affected hours between 10.10am and 5.50pm.
During this time, replacement buses may also leave up to 15 minutes earlier than indicated on the normal train timetable.
Then, from Monday April 8 to Thursday April 11, trains will stop overnight and buses will run instead between Springwood and Lithgow. Affected hours will be between 9.30pm and 3.40am.
During this time trains will continue to run between Springwood and Central, though some will operate on a changed timetable.
Commuters are advised to plan their trip in advance and check closer to the date for the most recent information. Visit https://transportnsw.info/trip#/trip
