Blue Mountains business leads the way on energy efficiency

Award-winning Blue Mountains builders, Blue Eco Homes, have been chosen to feature on a federal government energy efficiency website designed to help people building or renovating a home.
The Your Home site (yourhome.gov.au) is an independent guide to designing, building or renovating homes to ensure they are energy efficient, comfortable, affordable and adaptable for the future.
Assistant Minister for Climate Change and Energy, Senator Jenny McAllister, recently visited Joe and Merylese Mercieca and their daughter and employee Beth, to see some of the sustainability features of their Yellow Rock home.
"Your Home was first published as a technical manual and website in 2001, providing expert advice, but now it is available to be downloaded and with a better resourced website," said Ms Templeman.
"It has practical advice about what to consider when building or renovating for improved sustainability, and Blue Eco's home has been selected to demonstrate best-practice sustainable design and construction as a bushfire resistant, multigenerational passive house.
"In the Mountains many households are making the most of rooftop solar, but that is just one way we can improve energy efficiency. Blue Eco and the Your Home site highlights the smart changes you can make to save money on your energy bills.
"It's fascinating to see this BAL 40 home with heat recovery ventilation to improve air quality and regulate the temperature, triple-glazed windows, and a north-east orientation to take advantage of natural light and prevailing breezes."
For more information head to: https://www.yourhome.gov.au/case-studies/warm/yellow-rock-new-south-wales
