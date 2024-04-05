Measured by smiles: Blue Mountains ranks among worlds happiest walks in study examining selfies

In travel guides and "Top 10 lists", the Blue Mountains is frequently ranked among the best tourist destinations for an enjoyable getaway to nature.
But going beyond the standard 5-star review, a recent list took a unique approach to placing the Blue Mountains as the third 'happiest' walking spot in the world - by measuring the smiles of photographed walkers.
UK-based travel and tour company Inghams released an insider guide in February on walking spots across the globe, ranked by how happy people looked when taking a selfie on the tracks.
The study was done through use of facial detection software, which found and compared the size of smiles in photos uploaded to social media. Three hundred posts were analysed across 30 of the world's most popular walks.
The software then generated a "Happiness Score" for a "tangible measurement of how happy travellers are as they embark on different walks around the world", Inghams' article said.
With competitors including iconic landmarks of the Alps, Mount Kilimanjaro and more, the Blue Mountains placed third for grins with a Happiness Score of 98.38, beaten only by the Thames Path and the South West Coast Path in England.
In 2022 the Blue Mountains received around 3.8 million domestic visitors coming to see the World Heritage National Park. Likewise, Mountains residents are nature-lovers themselves; a 2021 Council survey showed 76 per cent of respondents valued the 'stunning natural environment' above everything else.
With years of statistics and written reviews supporting the Blue Mountains' iconic bushwalks, this survey is just another - perhaps odder - feather in the area's cap.
The study was completed using AWS Rekognition software. To learn more and see the full list of happiest walks, visit: https://www.inghams.co.uk/walking-holidays/insider-guides/happiest-walks
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.