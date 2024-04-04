Crews on standby, gutters cleared on Great Western Highway as deluge looms

Gutters have been cleared on the Great Western Highway and a popular tourist route in the Oberon region will be closed ahead of a deluge expected in the next 24 hours.
The Bureau of Meteorology says an inland trough is forecast to deepen and potentially develop into a low pressure system on Friday, April 5, bringing heavy rain, particularly in the state's east.
Similar heavy rain systems have, in the past few years, caused chaos on the Great Western Highway and Bells Line of Road, causing landslips and closing lanes.
Transport for NSW told ACM on Thursday afternoon that the agency is "working closely with emergency services to prepare for and respond to any impacts on state roads", including the Great Western Highway and Bells Line.
A spokesperson said preparations had included gutter clearing on the Great Western Highway "to prepare for expected high volumes of stormwater" and pavement repairs on Bells Line "to improve road surface resilience in extreme weather".
Forecast for Katoomba (Great Western Highway)
Forecast for Richmond (Bells Line of Road)
The Transport for NSW spokesperson said Jenolan Caves Road will be closed to traffic between Kanangra Walls Road and Jenolan Caves House from 6pm on Thursday, April 4 due to the expected heavy rainfall.
The road will reopen at 8am on Sunday, April 7, pending the results of an inspection.
"Transport for NSW continues to monitor conditions and crews have been put on standby ready to quickly respond, if required, to any weather impacts on our road network," the spokesperson said.
"As always, motorists are urged to drive to conditions for their safety and the safety of all road users."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.