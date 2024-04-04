Blue Mountains Gazette
Crews on standby, gutters cleared on Great Western Highway as deluge looms

April 5 2024 - 10:48am
Crews work on Bells Line of Road back in 2021 after heavy rain caused havoc on the route (picture from Hawkesbury City Council); and the severe weather warning area issued on Thursday, April 4, 2024 ahead of heavy rain.
Gutters have been cleared on the Great Western Highway and a popular tourist route in the Oberon region will be closed ahead of a deluge expected in the next 24 hours.

