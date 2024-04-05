'My experience has been truly wonderful': Behind the Scenes at the Festival of New Work

Festival of New Work will see five artists unleash new performance works on the Blue Mountains Theatre stage from 4pm until late on Saturday, April 13 following months of creative development and rehearsals.
All artists presenting work are part of the City of the Arts First Nations Development Residency or the Propel Projects Emerging Performers Residency. Showcasing a range of artforms, the artists have had complete freedom to experiment and create, and Festival of New Work will be their opportunity to premiere their performances.
We went behind the scenes at Blue Mountains Theatre to view the technical rehearsals before the big show and met with Mx Robert Frost and Cecilia Morrow who have developed their experiences as part of the Propel Projects Emerging Performers Residency.
Your performances are wonderfully different - Robert with your immersive soundscape in Resonant Frequency Scanning and Cecilia - starring in a dynamic staged reading of your in-development one-woman play Cow. Are you able to summarise your performance projects in three words?
Robert: Participatory listening exploration.
Cecilia: Unexpected, cheeky, sharp.
What was the last thing you saw in a theatre?
Cecilia: The last thing I saw in a theatre was Ladybird Ladybird, by Linda Nicholls-Gidley, at Flight Path Theatre in Marrickville. Linda was a teacher of mine as well as a director and friend. It was inspiring to see her making her own work and finding her creative voice.
Robert: I recently watched Agapi & Other Kinds of Love by Luke Lesson at the Riverside Theatre in Parramatta.
What have you found most helpful from the Propel Projects residency?
Robert: My experience with this residency has been truly wonderful. The fantastic Blue Mountains City of the Arts and Hub teams have worked closely with me to maximise my development time in the theatre, provided mentorship that deeply resonates with my unique artistic journey, and offered practical support for my project. Their encouragement has empowered me to ambitiously and excitedly bring my ideas to fruition. As a performing artist 'emerging' later in life, I am immensely grateful for this extraordinary experience.
Cecilia: The residency has been instrumental in holding me accountable, providing structure, resources, and support. It's eliminated excuses, allowing me to delve into writing and exploring this idea. Amidst the daily routine, it has carved out space for creativity. The upcoming performance serves as an opportunity to breathe life into these ideas, further understanding the piece and gauge resonance with an audience. It's an invaluable 'stock-take' in this stage of the creative process.
What has surprised you about rehearsing at the Blue Mountains Theatre?
Cecilia: I am the only one in my way when it comes to creativity and generating work.
Robert: I was surprised by just how much the development time in the theatre shaped the project. The unique characteristics of the theatre space, particularly exploring the possibilities in some of its 'flaws' was wonderful, allowed me to develop a site specific work and instrument that I'm really excited about.
And finally, what would you like to say to anyone thinking about coming to the Festival of New Work?
Cecilia: Enjoy a fusion of ideas, sound, music, movement and storytelling. Celebrate the process of creativity and the possibilities that stem from a single idea.
Robert: The Cultural Development and Blue Mountains Theatre teams are injecting great energy into the community, bringing together an inspiring variety of performances in the Festival of New Work. For those who come along to my Resonant Frequency Scanning experience, I hope you enjoy the opportunity to explore sound in the space as much as I have. I'm also very enthusiastic about the foyer activations and the opportunity to share some strange devices that I hope give people a good giggle.
The Festival of New Work will be held on Saturday, April 13 from 4pm. Tickets available at www.bluemountainstheatre.com.au or via the box office on 4780 5050.
