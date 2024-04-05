'My experience has been truly wonderful': Behind the Scenes at the Festival of New Work

Robert: My experience with this residency has been truly wonderful. The fantastic Blue Mountains City of the Arts and Hub teams have worked closely with me to maximise my development time in the theatre, provided mentorship that deeply resonates with my unique artistic journey, and offered practical support for my project. Their encouragement has empowered me to ambitiously and excitedly bring my ideas to fruition. As a performing artist 'emerging' later in life, I am immensely grateful for this extraordinary experience.