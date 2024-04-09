Blue Mountains Gazette
Landholders 'step up' to protect environment

April 10 2024 - 8:00am
Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle, left, and NSW Environment Minister Penny Sharpe. Picture supplied
Fourteen private landowners across the Blue Mountains region are permanently protecting 304 hectares under conservation agreements with the NSW Government.

