Landholders 'step up' to protect environment

Fourteen private landowners across the Blue Mountains region are permanently protecting 304 hectares under conservation agreements with the NSW Government.
Land at Mount Victoria, Winmalee, Wentworth Falls and Mount Tomah is among the areas covered by the agreements.
NSW Environment Penny Sharpe has praised the efforts of locals in the Blue Mountains who have protected threatened habitats and species under the agreements with the NSW Biodiversity Conservation Trust (BCT).
Ms Sharpe said the private land conservation efforts of farmers and property owners across NSW are important to protecting threatened species.
"Blue Mountains landholders, and landholders across NSW who have entered an agreement with the NSW Biodiversity Conservation Trust are an example of how we can continue to protect our environment and ensure the survival of threatened species," she said.
NSW Biodiversity Conservation Trust Regional Manager Ben Fitzpatrick said landholders across the Blue Mountains were seeing the benefit of managing a conservation site on their property.
"We work with landholders right across the region, assisting them to manage native vegetation and protect the habitats and native animals they take pride in having on their properties," said Mr Fitzpatrick.
"Statewide, the private land conservation efforts of farmers and property owners protect more than 200 threatened species across almost 3 per cent of NSW."
Managing a conservation site under a NSW Biodiversity Conservation Trust conservation agreement comes with the assistance and advice of ecologists and support staff.
Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle said: "Blue Mountains landholders have stepped up and are protecting our really important local landscapes, including forest and wetland environments.
"Private conservation is a critical element to connect our national parks and reserves and give native habitat and species the best chance to thrive and survive.
"Kudos to our local landholders who are protecting habitat for really important species like powerful owls, swift parrots and spotted-tail quolls."
The NSW Biodiversity Conservation Trust is the NSW Government agency tasked with protecting and enhancing biodiversity on private land across NSW.
Private land conservation is the protection of native species and habitat on privately-owned land. Landholders enter into a long-term agreement to maintain and enhance biodiversity on their properties.
