Springwood's Jerrah Patston blazing a path for neurodivergent musicians

Neurodivergent singer-songwriter Jerrah Patston doesn't care for skyscrapers and expensive cars - his music is about delights and comforts found closer to home, in everyday life.
He is still gunning for that Grammy in the long haul, though.
"I want to win the Grammy for the best singer-songwriter of the year. I reckon it could be quite nice," he told the Gazette.
Raised in Springwood, Patston started out singing and banging on drums as a little kid, a hobby he took up to set his imagination free.
It was around nine years ago he teamed up with musician Sam Worrad to start taking his passion to the next level with studio-recorded singles and albums.
Since then, Patston has released two albums packed with the joys he's found on his doorstep, from road trips with ice cream to fish and chips from the food court.
His journey has been shared with his home community, as he's performed at local venues like the Blue Mountains Theatre and Community Hub since his debut.
"I [performed] my first-ever Sounds Like Rain album to a sold-out crowd at the Hub," he said.
He's also written songs for the screen, including soundtrack work for short film Head over Wheels and more recently for new ABC Kids show Cool Stuff with Fizzy and Suds. In both cases he worked alongside Blue Mountains director Genevieve Clay-Smith.
"It was nice to compose a theme song about Fizzy and Suds. It's about little bubbles going on an adventure, wanting to find dinosaurs and helicopters and a whole bunch of things," he said.
"It was just nice to record beautiful sounds to go with the theme song. I watched [the show] with a whole bunch of people... it was a proud moment for me."
He cheekily added that his approach is "recording good songs, and not recording any bad songs".
Not slowing his roll, Patston is already working on his third album, called Abandoned Cricket Games. He's hoping to launch it around November this year.
Songs will include Kids Prefer Lemonade, Aussie Bob's Fish and Chip Shop, and a ballad for theme parks - The Dodgem Car Song.
"There's a saying that Dodgem Cars aren't supposed to crash, but they do crash sometimes," Patston said.
"How are Dodgem Cars meant to do that? Should they really be doing this, or should they be doing that?"
Growing up in Springwood, he said the views and nature around his home have helped him find his music. One of his upcoming songs, Things to do in the winter, include some of his favourite pasttimes around home.
Mr Worrad, partner-in-rhyme for Patston, is a facilitator with Club Weld, a studio which helps neurodivergent musicians find their stage.
"At the time [nine years ago] we were a specialised studio for autistic musicians... Jerrah was one of the people who came by, and him and the crew hit it off immediately and started jamming," Mr Worrad told the Gazette.
"As soon as he had a mic songs just started appearing, and they still do."
He said the last nine years of working with Patston have been an incredibly fun and productive experience.
"When I show up at Jerrah's place at 10 in the morning he's always ready to go and start writing songs," he said.
"He's a brilliant singer and drummer which is pretty infectious and inspiring."
Patston often has gigs around the Mountains, and performs twice a month at the Glenbrook Markets. He will also be performing at this year's Winter Magic Festival.
To hear more of Jerrah Patston's music or keep up with his next projects, visit his Spotify at https://open.spotify.com/artist/54H5R0nk2v6R5YlWNNvnw5 or his Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/jerrahpatston/.
