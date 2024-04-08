Blaxland High School to receive $1 million facelift

Discussions are underway with Blaxland High School to develop plans for upgraded facilities after the state government announced $1 million for the school
NSW Education Minister Prue Car visited the school with Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle on April 5 to discuss options for delivering the upgrades.
The work under consideration includes the refurbishment of the school's existing performance space facilities. At this early stage in the planning process, consultation is in progress and discussions will continue with the school and community to develop the final scope of the project.
Once the design phase is complete and all stakeholders are satisfied with the proposed plans, the project will move to the tender process for engaging a builder.
Blaxland High School P&C Vice President, Rachael Connor, said they were delighted with the funding announcement which they hope will deliver an upgraded performing arts centre.
The P&C had campaigned for the funding in a battle to honour a 17-year-old commitment related to the sale of excess land at the school.
"The P&C is delighted to have finally reached a satisfactory outcome for our students and is grateful for the support of local member Ms Trish Doyle," said Mrs Connor.
"The PAC (performing arts centre), originally gazetted as a gymnasium, has had a number of partial upgrades to enable it to be used for performances and as a classroom for performing arts subjects. This upgrade will provide a much needed, improved and fit-for-purpose learning space."
Prue Car said the government is "committed to excellence in delivering facilities that inspire and empower our students and teachers, and I look forward to sharing updates on the progress of this project".
Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle said she was "really excited to welcome this project which will deliver upgrades that will benefit the learning experience of students at Blaxland High School".
"The school's P&C has been working with me over many years for this outcome - it is exciting that a NSW Labor Government is delivering."
Blaxland High School principal Emma Le Marquand said the school looks forward to working with the department and stakeholders to ensure the project "reflects our commitment to providing students with the resources to support creativity, collaboration, and inspiration in learning".
School captain Lucy Dickson said she "couldn't stop smiling" with the announcement of a desperately needed upgrade to a space many students have used for many years. As dancers and performers, Lucy and school captain Louise Viney said they spend nearly 16 hours a fortnight in the PAC and while they won't get to perform in the upgraded area, they are thrilled others will have the opportunity to learn and perform in an upgraded facility.
Ms Le Marquand also acknowledged the ongoing work and support of the P&C. She said "while it won't be ready for this year's school production of Legally Blonde in June, it will be great to provide our students with learning spaces appropriate for dance and performance".
Tickets for Legally Blonde are on sale now through trybooking.com.
