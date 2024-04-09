'Lawson Bowlo is such a hub': Facelift in time for 100th birthday celebrations

As it gets ready to mark its 100th birthday in May, Club Lawson has also celebrated a major facelift.
Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle was thrilled to visit the club on April 4 to see the finished works funded by a NSW Government Community Building Partnership (CBP) grant. The club has used the funds to install a children's play area, as well as beautifying the gardens surrounding the premises.
"Lawson Bowlo is such a hub for the Mid-Mountains. It was a real joy to be invited along to see what a great job they've done with their CBP funds, giving the club a bit of a face-lift and in doing so, widening their appeal in the community," said Ms Doyle.
"I feel really lucky to have the club as my local."
Ms Doyle said it has been "such a tough few years for businesses and clubs and when I visited Club Lawson recently, it really felt that the upgrade will encourage more of the community to support it, now there's even more to offer for all ages".
"And it's great to see the club is ready for its 100th birthday celebrations on May 18," said Ms Doyle. "What an amazing milestone!"
Club Lawson spokesperson, Helen King, said: "The grant for the play equipment has allowed us to cater for our families and is used frequently. Our outside area is a wonderful place for families to come and relax, have something to eat and even listen to live music on selected Sunday afternoons.
"Liaising with Trish and gaining the grant has given us an opportunity to cater for our younger community members. We are planning a week-long celebration of 100 years starting with a community day on May 12. This will be a party for all our community members with a jumping castle, face painting, petting zoo, sausage sizzle and so much more. Of course barefoot bowls and a special gift for mums and it is all free. Come along and celebrate our 100 years birthday."
For more information on what's coming up at Club Lawson, visit: https://www.lawsonbc.com.au/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.