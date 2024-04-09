'Lawson Bowlo is such a hub': Facelift in time for 100th birthday celebrations

"Liaising with Trish and gaining the grant has given us an opportunity to cater for our younger community members. We are planning a week-long celebration of 100 years starting with a community day on May 12. This will be a party for all our community members with a jumping castle, face painting, petting zoo, sausage sizzle and so much more. Of course barefoot bowls and a special gift for mums and it is all free. Come along and celebrate our 100 years birthday."