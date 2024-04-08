Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Public Works to advise on temporary access to Megalong Valley

By Damien Madigan
Updated April 9 2024 - 2:39pm, first published 9:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Blue Mountains City Council is waiting on expert advice before it can move ahead with plans for a temporary road into the Megalong Valley.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.