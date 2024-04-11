Window shopping, literally: Katoomba resident spots her own creation for sale 30 years later

While "window shopping" normally means idly browsing passing stores, it had a completely different meaning for Katoomba's Lesley Kinney.
After all, the window she spotted for sale was built by her more than 30 years ago.
Ms Kinney was walking through Springwood on March 11, on her way to catch a train, when she noticed a gorgeous leadlight window for sale in Figgy Boutique.
It took a few minutes of examining for her to see the design, the colours, and realise it was the exact same window she had built for her home in Dulwich Hill three decades ago.
"The first thing I noticed was the yellow glass, because it's antique glass. I thought 'oh, gosh, that's really unusual glass'... I'd made a window with that glass," Ms Kinney said.
"It's got a border around the edge, and [it's] just the sort of border I do, and then I realised: that's the little window in the front door of my [old] house in Dulwich Hill, which I made."
Ms Kinney hurried into the shop and recounted her story to the shop's owner, Jan Clifton, much to the latter's surprise.
"It's a little piece of leadlight with metal, I bought it at auction in Leichhardt," Ms Clifton said.
"She told me the story quickly, [paid for it] and then just ran out, so I was just completely blown away."
It was some days later that Ms Kinney returned and was finally able to retrieve her long-lost creation, and connect with Ms Clifton about the bizarre nature of it all.
"It was crazy. I had only just put it in the window the day before, and she just happened to be going past," said Ms Clifton.
"It came from a house in Dulwich Hill, and it just happened to be that she moved up here as well... It was kind of freaky."
Ms Kinney made similar windows for each past house she had lived in, but since moving to Katoomba she had been unable to make time for a new one.
On being reunited with her old project, she now plans to install it in a door on her Katoomba property, continuing her lifelong tradition.
"I had just been thinking about that window a couple of weeks before... I thought 'what a pity I had left that window at Dulwich Hill'," said Ms Kinney.
"Then two weeks later it turns up at Figgy... it feels very good, especially as I was just regretting [losing it]. It was just quite bizarre."
While she's been unable to work on leadlight windows in recent years, Ms Kinney has continued to paint, and hopes to open an art exhibition in the Blue Mountains soon.
Figgy Boutique can be found at 134 Macquarie Road, Springwood.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.