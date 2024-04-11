'It is a very rewarding place to be': Healing through Springwood Community Garden

Springwood Community Garden was born from flames and is lined with the pages of history; in particular, the pages of old copies of the Blue Mountains Gazette.
When Winmalee resident Margaret Sibbald lost her house and garden in the 2013 bushfires, she was searching for a way to help herself and others heal from the trauma.
It was her suggestion for a community garden which led to the verdant plot of greenery that can be experienced in Springwood today.
Nestled between St Columba's Catholic College and St Thomas Aquinas Primary School, the Springwood Community Garden is alive with the spirit of both natural and social connection.
Rose Miners, Treasurer and Public Officer for Springwood Community Garden, has been with the project every step of the way since its inception, under the auspices of support agency CatholicCare.
She said to see where it is today from where it started is a proud experience, and the journey has been a worthwhile one.
"It looks fantastic... it just looks absolutely so lush, it's really, really good. We're very proud of it," Ms Miners said.
Besides plentiful rows of growing veggies, the garden boasts a food forest with a bush tucker area and a Yarning Circle, which provides fruits, nuts, berries, herbs and more.
More than 60 fruit trees have been planted, including apples, pears, plums, figs, and plenty more. There's even a sandpit with large logs for climbing, adding a social dimension for those interested in just visiting the garden and relaxing.
"We often end up with a bit of a feast, and we stop and have a chat. So it's a social interaction too, it's not all about work," Ms Miners said.
"I think for a lot of people it does fill that [need for] connections... it's a nice community space where people can come and gather."
The garden follows the principles of permaculture - an approach to gardening signifying ethics, sustainability and waste reduction.
An example of this permaculture approach is the garden's use of newspaper, with old copies of the Gazette flattened out in layers to suppress weeds without the need for turning soil.
"When you turn the soil you're disturbing all the seeds, and if you leave bare soil it's just a magnet for seeds blowing in the wind, so you'll get more weeds that way," Ms Miners said.
"Whereas if you just smother them you haven't disturbed the soil and you've actually stopped that seed cycle."
The garden is also a Blue Mountains City Council "Compost Champion", accepting kitchen waste which they turn into compost. It even has a reduced reliance on sourcing water, thanks to trenches dug around parts of the garden which retain moisture and nutrients.
While the fires that spurred on the garden brought loss and heartbreak, Ms Miners said that today the garden stands proud as an intersection of helping those in need and staying connected with others.
"It gives you a good feeling to know that you're producing food organically and giving it to people that perhaps can't afford to buy it," Ms Miners said.
"It is a very rewarding place to be, just a lovely atmosphere."
Springwood Community Garden can be found at 168 Hawkesbury Road, Springwood, on the right just before the gates to St Columba's. It is also near Elmhurst, a historic cottage which was destroyed in the 2013 bushfires.
The garden holds Working Bees every Wednesday and Saturday morning, from 9.30am to 12.30pm. For more information or to get in touch visit their Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/SpringwoodCommunityGarden/
