Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'It is a very rewarding place to be': Healing through Springwood Community Garden

TW
By Tom Walker
April 11 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Springwood Community Garden was born from flames and is lined with the pages of history; in particular, the pages of old copies of the Blue Mountains Gazette.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

Lower Mountains Correspondent

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.