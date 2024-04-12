Western Sydney and Blue Mountains well placed for 2026, forum finds

Western Sydney is well placed to welcome millions of visitors through Western Sydney International Airport when it opens in 2026 - but more beds, tables, activities and a co-ordinated plan are needed to maximise the opportunity.
These were the key messages from tourism industry leaders and change makers at the Lights On Western Sydney - Visitor Economy Forum in Penrith on Friday, April 5.
Hosted by Penrith Valley Chamber in partnership with Blue Mountains Tourism, the latest event promoting industry networking within Western Sydney attracted more than 220 tourism-related business people from throughout the region to the new Western Sydney Conference Centre.
A contingent of Blue Mountains businesses attended, including Karu Distillery, Hotel Etico, Scenic World, Blue Mountains Council, Fantastic Aussie Tours, Zig Zag Railway and ICC Group which owns Hotel Mountain Heritage and Falls Mountain Retreat.
The event was arranged by Blue Mountains Event and Conferences professional conference organiser Agnes Zalan.
Scenic World managing director Anthea Hammon took part in a tourism attractions panel discussion with representatives from Sydney Zoo at Eastern Creek, West HQ at Rooty Hill and Jennifer Bruce from the Australian Tourism Export Council.
She encouraged tourism businesses to research their target market and collaborate to reshape visitor itineraries and steer them to Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains.
Joining directors from Astina Group, William Inglis & Sons and Trilogy Hotels, Fairmont Resort general manager Charlie Young encouraged businesses to collaborate locally and across council areas.
Blue Mountains Tourism president Jason Cronshaw said the forum was a success: "Our new visitors could come from anywhere in the world and stay for longer. They'll want to flip the current norm and base themselves in Western Sydney - probably around Penrith or the Blue Mountains - and take day trips to Sydney CBD.
"Are we ready for this? Not yet. We need more product - beds, tables, activities - and a co-ordinated plan. But events like Lights On Western Sydney will enable the industry to grow together to make sure we are ready."
The forum included presentations outlining progress at Western Sydney International Airport and Sydney Metro, approved plans for Winter Sports World and the vision for Western Sydney Lakes.
Airport CEO Simon Hickey said an initial 4 million passengers were expected through WSI, "and what we don't want to do is miss this opportunity".
That message was echoed by Destination NSW CEO Steve Cox, who said while the visitor economy last year exceeded pre-Covid levels and the new airport was set to "turbo charge" tourism growth, more 4 and 5-star hotels, attractions and large event facilities were needed before it opened.
The next Lights On event will be held in October.
