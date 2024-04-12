Klipt Kanines in Lawson closing down

After 16 years pampering the pooches of the Mid Mountains, Linc Jenkin is sadly closing down Klipt Kanines in Lawson.
Mr Jenkin arrived from Cairns 20 years ago after choosing the Blue Mountains randomly as a means to escape the tropical heat of Far North Queensland.
He started at the Peppers Fairmont Resort in Leura as an events and reservations co-ordinator before switching to a career in the finance industry.
But the brutal commute from Katoomba to Circular Quay five days a week cut that short after 18 months.
"I loved my fledgling career in finance and, after years of slogging it out in the salt mines of hospitality, I knew a good thing when I was onto it. But the commute really hurt," he said.
"I noticed my dog groomer had a sign on the wall saying that she was retiring and two days later, I was organising what would turn out to be the start of an amazing 16-year journey."
But that journey is drawing to a close for Mr Jenkin with the expiry of his final five-year lease at the end of June.
After 16 years, two Blue Mountains Business Awards, thousands of doggies, not to mention the community of beautifully loyal clients he has built up over the years, he is surprised that no buyer has stepped up.
"It's a mystery to me why I haven't been able to sell the business, though I acknowledge it is not like buying a coffee shop - most people can learn how to make a good cup of coffee but only a small percentage of people would have the patience to do this as a living.
"I live in hope that someone will come along before the end to take over, or it truly will be the end of a Blue Mountains institution."
He is moving north again and tentatively stepping his toe into another field - singing.
"I fluked a booking for my very first cabaret, 'Linc Sings Like a Girl' at Claire's Kitchen on Oxford Street before I move back to Cairns, so I really am leaving NSW with a bang."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.