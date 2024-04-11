Whalebone at Blue Mountains Theatre

Blue Mountains Theatre presents a school holiday spectacular: Whalebone by Jens Altheimer
Can we save our stories when the robots arrive? Dive into the Depository, where tales come to life!
When a rogue AI threatens our stories, can whimsical inventions and quirky contraptions save the day? Join Jens Altheimer on this roller-coaster adventure, blending humour, magic, machines and mesmerising visuals. Perfect for kids and adults who love suspense, surprises,and discovering what truly makes us human.
Whalebone is an entertaining show, melding gadgets, video animations, stop motion, contraptions, flying objects and lots of fun. Perfect for kids and adults, this is not just a show - it's a journey into a fantastical realm where tech meets tale, sparking wonder, curiosity and a good think about what AI means for our lives.
Celebrate the magic of stories, laugh about comic clashes between man and machine and rediscover what truly makes us human.
Performed by the imaginative mind of clown, tinkerer, inventor and comedian Jens Altheimer, winner of the Adelaide Fringe Award for Best Production for Children.
Recommended for 5 - 12 years and their families. On Tuesday, April 16, at 10:30am, Blue Mountains Theatre, Macquarie Road, Springwood. Tickets available at www.bluemountainstheatre.com.au or call 4780 5050.
