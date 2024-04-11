Boz is Back at Evan Theatre

There is a new show in town and it's heading for the Evan Theatre at Panthers on Saturday, May 4.
The new Boz is Back Show celebrates the music of Mr Boz Scaggs, Toto, and the Steve Miller Band.
Presented by Out of the Box Productions, the show is a fresh and new concept that will appeal to all music lovers of all ages.
With a career spanning more than 40 years, Boz Scaggs has explored genres such as rock, blues and soul to create a trademark sound. He began his career in the Steve Miller Band in the 1960s as a guitarist and one time lead singer and then moved on to having a successful solo career.
Boz is Back features the hits of his best-selling five time platinum and critically acclaimed album Silk Degrees. The musicians selected for this album went on to form the super band Toto, earning Boz Scaggs the title, 'Father of Toto'.
Expect to hear the hits that will include, Lowdown, Lido Shuffle, What Can I Say, Georgia, It's Over, Jump Street, Rosanna, Africa, Hold the Line, Georgy Porgy, Pamela, Jet Airliner and the Joker.
Fronting the show is Tim Moxey, who brings a wealth of experience to the stage. Receiving high praises for his performances on The Voice and X Factor, Moxey has also recorded two albums with a third due for release in 2023.
Joining Moxey on vocals is the Sarina Jennings. With a career spanning over two decades, Jennings is one of Sydney's most prolific and popular vocalists.
Tickets are available: https://premier.ticketek.com.au/shows/show.aspx?sh=BOZISBAC24
