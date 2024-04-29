Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Net zero plan: Have your say

Updated April 30 2024 - 1:10pm, first published April 29 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Blue Mountains City Council has endorsed the public exhibition of the Draft Community Zero Plan 2024 - 2033, which sets out a vision for the Blue Mountains to become a low emissions community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.