Our History

John Howie and the Mystery of the white marble rectangle

By Robyne Ridge
Updated May 7 2024 - 11:02am, first published April 21 2024 - 10:00am
A white marble rectangle was discovered one recent morning, leaning incongruously against the brownstones at the entrance to the Blue Mountains Historical Society.

