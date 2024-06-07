Sydney Hotshots coming to Grand View Hotel

Look out ladies, the hunks from Sydney Hotshots are back to sizzle and seduce for one night only with a brand-new killer show. The 2-hour production is a visual feast, choreographed and developed by Australia's leading professionals. Our hand-picked selection of dreamy guys will have the ladies up from their chairs, screaming for more, night after night! With a totally interactive production, The Secret Fantasies Tour is the perfect night out with the girls! A high energy production, our shows boast the perfect mix of killer dance routines, eyecatching costumes, acrobatics, and jaw dropping athletic male physiques. Our smorgasbord of sexy guys are selected from 100's of men nationwide and put though an intensive "Hotshots Bootcamp", all graduating with an A+ in hip thrusting! Our fellas come from various backgrounds from Tradies, Cops, Farmers and even Fireman to tour Australia and entertain the ladies! Hosted by seasoned professional Paul Reynolds (original cast member of Manpower Australia and Las Vegas headliner), Reynold's showmanship and cheeky banter with our audiences makes for an extra entertaining evening. It's the most fun a girl can have standing up! The Sydney Hotshots have graced television screens, appearing on Studio 10, Sunrise, AGT and Good Morning New Zealand only to name a few, as well countless radio interviews and newspaper articles/interviews.