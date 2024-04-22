Here's how you can commemorate in the Blue Mountains this Anzac Day

6am dawn service Katoomba RSL car park
10.45am march commences Carrington Place, Katoomba
11.30am wreath laying followed by commemorative service, Katoomba RSL cenotaph
6.30am dawn service Coronation Park, Station Street
6am dawn service, Honour Avenue war memorial
10.45am march to war memorial for 11am service
8.30am march from Gloria Park to 8.45am service held at Hazelbrook War Memorial in Bonnie View Avenue, followed by morning tea at Hazelbrook Bowling Club
4.30pm sunset service at Woodford War Memorial, Great Western Highway (opposite Twenty Mile Hollow Cafe)
6am dawn service at war memorial in Buckland Park, Macquarie Road
10.30am march to war memorial for 11am service
5pm sunset service at war memorial
6am dawn service at war memorial, Glenbrook Panthers Bowling Club
10.10am march from Glenbrook Park to war memorial for service at 10.30am
6am dawn service at war memorial, Blackheath Gardens on the highway
10.15am march from RSL sub-branch hall to war memorial for 11am service
4pm dusk service at Blackheath Golf Club
8.45am service at the war memorial in Memorial Park, corner of the highway at Station Street
