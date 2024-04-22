Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Here's how you can commemorate in the Blue Mountains this Anzac Day

Updated April 23 2024 - 11:33am, first published April 22 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 2023 Springwood Anzac Day march. Picture by Damien Madigan
The 2023 Springwood Anzac Day march. Picture by Damien Madigan

Katoomba

6am dawn service Katoomba RSL car park

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.