Springwood Hospital Auxiliary raises more than $30,000 with annual charity golf day

In another year of tradition driven by community spirit, Springwood Hospital Auxiliary has raised $33,000 at its Annual Charity Golf Day.
The funds will go towards improving the patient experience in palliative care or rehabilitation at Springwood Hospital.
Always an exciting event, locals brought their best clubs and swings to compete for the big hole-in-one prizes, including a $20,000 car sponsored by Springwood Motor World.
There were also big cash prizes up for grabs, with a $10,000 jackpot sponsored by Lister Estate Agents Springwood and a $1,000 prize from Murray Porters Liquor Glenbrook.
The auxiliary's Public Relations Officer, Jeff Donley, told the Gazette that the yearly event reaffirms just how supportive local businesses and residents are.
"The Springwood Country Club once again showed how they are a community club by generously donating the use of the golf course and foregoing the usual revenue it generates," he said.
"Reitsma Constructions were very generous as the Major Sponsor, and Penrith Air Supply - the lunch sponsor - helped make the day a great success.
"This is truly a day run by the community, for the benefit of the community, and supported by businesses that operate within the community."
The winning team of Scott Lister, Michael Cini, Nick Brown and Glenn Pickham received four professional golf bags, donated by the Club's Professional Eugine Finn.
While nobody won the car prize, the end result was a fun day all-around as golfers enjoyed some time on the green for a good cause, before heading into the clubhouse for lunch provided by Phil and his Citrus team.
Mr Donley thanked Bakers Delight and Ron Kelly for providing breakfast, and the Auxiliary's members for their work on the day. He also thanked the following Golf Clubs for providing minor prizes: Stonecutters, Richmond, Penrith, Wallacia, Leonay.
"The day would not have been as successful without the support of many of our local businesses that lined the tee boxes and driveway as course sponsors," Mr Donley said.
Springwood Hospital is found at 7 Huntley Grange Road, Springwood, and was opened in 1976 as a community-based hospital.
Rather than providing emergency care, the hospital focuses on rehabilitation, aged care and palliative care services, with 27 beds for inpatient care.
Springwood Hospital Auxiliary is searching for new members to help support the small facility. Those interested can attend one of the auxiliary's meetups, at the Cottage in front of Springwood Hospital on the last Tuesday of each month, starting 9.30am.
For more info or to get involved, contact Graham on 0427 262 088.
