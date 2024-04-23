Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Springwood Hospital Auxiliary raises more than $30,000 with annual charity golf day

TW
By Tom Walker
April 23 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In another year of tradition driven by community spirit, Springwood Hospital Auxiliary has raised $33,000 at its Annual Charity Golf Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

Lower Mountains Correspondent

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.