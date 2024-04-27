'Gratitude seat' in Mt Tomah

The Winmalee Neighbourhood Centre (WNC), with a grant from the Bushfire Community Recovery and Resilience Fund, initiated 'The Art of Recovery' project for communities affected by the 2019-20 bushfires.
Part of the project was to provide a 'gratitude seat' for the residents of Mount Tomah and Berambing in order to remember and celebrate the strength of their community as demonstrated during and after the fires.
The seat is located on The Common in Skyline Road in Mount Tomah and is a place where members of the community can visit and enjoy the solitude and the beauty along with their thoughts and memories.
On Saturday, April 20, the community met to dedicate the seat to those purposes.
Morna Colbran, general manager of WNC, was the special guest and, in the true spirit of generosity, provided vouchers for Merry Garth Nursery in Mount Wilson for residents still recovering from the fires.
Due to the inclement weather, the proposed sausage sizzle had to be relocated down the road to the home of Peter and Beverley Milne, part of the committee of the Mount Tomah and Berambing Community Association.
