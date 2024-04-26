Search for missing woman narrows in on bushland in Oberon region, dog squad on the scene

THE search for a missing woman has narrowed in on dense bushland in the Oberon region.
Police say a three-day hunt for Jessica Zrinski began Friday in the Jenolan State Forest.
Homicide detectives, the Dog Squad, Rescue and Bomb Disposal Unit and other volunteers are on the scene.
A "command post" has been set up on Jenolan Caves Road at the intersection of Boggy Creek Road, police say.
The 30-year-old woman was last seen at Bossley Park in western Sydney at about 10pm on November 27, 2022.
CCTV shows her entering a blue Holden Commodore, which then headed on the M4 towards the Blue Mountains.
Orange's Central Western Daily previously reported a knife was found during police searches near Oberon. Its relevance remains unclear.
A $500,000 reward for information on the disappearance of Jessica Zrinski remains on offer.
"Living life without my baby girl Jess has been the most difficult pain I've ever had to endure," her mother Michelle Barton said in a statement.
"I've loved her for her whole life, and I'll miss her for the rest of mine.
"All I can hope is there is someone out there who can help us find Jess so we - her family and friends - can lay her to rest and say our goodbyes."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.