Summit Gear cracks US market

Home-grown Katoomba business Summit Gear is a true local success which has now cracked the US market.
Inspired by outdoor adventuring, the company started in 1981 and opened the first shop - in Katoomba Street - in 1982, combining its own manufactured products with others from around the world focused on trail running, climbing and hiking.
It also slotted into a niche market, making purpose-built packs and bags for the emergency services market to customers including the police bomb squad, special ops ambulance, Careflight and firefighting units across Australia.
Two years ago, the brains behind the company thought the local market was being under-served by ultralight, performance packs and set about sourcing the most advanced materials to make packs which promised to be "lighter, stronger and better".
The result is Whippa. Owner and founder of the new, Robert Inshaw, said the vision was to "create an iconic Australian brand, that is a positive economic force in the mountains we serve and helps our customers achieve their ultimate adventure experience."
Setting up the launch of Whippa was a boom for locals, with the company using Blue Mountains people that were involved in manufacturing, photographing and filming the new products.
"We were employing local guides, production teams, machinists, designers, photographers, knowing that this money will circulate throughout the local economy - it was great to see," Mr Inshaw said.
Even more exciting has been an agreement with Glacier Black canyoning company, who saw Whippa products on social media.
"Glacier Black have been trialling our new packs for the last three months and are now selling our packs to specialty outdoor equipment stores across the north west of America, California and Utah," Mr Inshaw said.
Whippa will be launched on Friday evening, May 3, from 6.30-8pm at the Cultural Centre in Katoomba. The event is free registration is required. See events.humanitix.com/whippa-launch-event-by-summit-gear.
