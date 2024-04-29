Katoomba playwright tipped for success

The reviews were enthusiastic, with John Stoltenberg of DC Arts saying: "The play's big joke - and it's a joke on us, the human race, really - is that avarice and animus have a better chance of survival than empathy and care. Or as Esmeralda puts it: 'If there ever was such a thing as morality, it died with the planet.' ... [It] wrestles with themes of sex, death, and morals and... both entertains and invigorates the mind." Anne Valentino wrote in MD Theatre: "The play essentially distils the remnants of humanity down to their most basic needs and behaviors: food, shelter, water and the primal urges that live on... If you're up for a searing, thought-provoking show that will prompt you to ponder several deeply philosophical questions while occasionally laughing at the sheer absurdity of the condition, then this one is definitely for you. This production is highly recommended."