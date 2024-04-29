Blue Mountains Gazette
Katoomba playwright tipped for success

By John Shand
April 29 2024 - 6:30pm
Playwrights don't usually receive tips. My surprise, therefore, was considerable when, before the second of three previews of my play The Last Drop in Washington DC, $US100 was thrust into my hand with an injunction that I take my partner Maya "somewhere nice for dinner".

