'Deeply disturbed by Israel's actions': Mountains for Palestine meets with Labor MP

Campaigners for Palestine have pressed their case directly with Federal Member for Macquarie, Susan Templeman.
Members of the group, Mountains for Palestine (M4P), met with the Labor MP at her Lawson office on April 9.
M4P member Sana Karanouh discussed the extensive volunteer efforts in western Sydney to provide essential services such as housing and food to Palestinian refugees who have recently arrived in Australia from Gaza.
In the meeting, M4P also praised the work of deputy Greens leader, Senator Mehreen Faruqi.
"Many Middle Eastern members of Sydney's Arab community have expressed their frustration with the Labor Government's response and have switched their votes to The Greens," said Sana Karanouh.
Another M4P member, former Greens candidate Jenna Condie, presented findings from M4P's community survey, which highlighted the mental health impacts on the local community and a clear call for full economic sanctions and an ending of military ties with Israel.
"Many people in the Blue Mountains are deeply disturbed by Israel's actions and the complicity of western governments. They are concerned about what world we are inhabiting and the grave implications for humanity," said Dr Condie.
The group asked the Labor Government to "use stronger language that holds Israel to account for its war crimes; provide financial, legal and citizenship support for Palestinian families fleeing the violence to Australia; and to place full economic sanctions on Israel and cut all military ties".
Susan Templeman told the Gazette she welcomed the "strong advocacy by Blue Mountains residents on this issue".
"I attended and spoke at the first of the rallies in Katoomba, and understand the commitment people have, given the horrific impact we're witnessing in Gaza," she said.
"In our meeting, I was pleased to learn of the very practical assistance that Mountains residents give Palestinians who have fled Gaza, through the Community Care Kitchen in western Sydney, which Ms Karanouh is part of.
"In recent months, I've met with a number of the many groups advocating that human rights be respected in Gaza, that Australia continue to play whatever role we can in reaching an enduring peace, and that Australian aid reaches people in urgent need.
"While the government continues to support effort to get aid into Gaza as a priority, we know that an immediate and enduring humanitarian ceasefire is critical," she said.
Mountains for Palestine is a Blue Mountains action group for a free Palestine. The group organises fortnightly rallies in Katoomba.
