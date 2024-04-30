Blue Mountains Gazette
Dream team returns to bring Sound of Music to Blue Mountains Theatre

By Claryse Prested
April 30 2024 - 4:00pm
The Blue Mountains are set to come alive with The Sound of Music presented by Blue Mountains Musical Society (BMMS).

