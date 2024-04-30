Dream team returns to bring Sound of Music to Blue Mountains Theatre

The Blue Mountains are set to come alive with The Sound of Music presented by Blue Mountains Musical Society (BMMS).
At the helm of the society's upcoming production, opening on May 25, is the same creative team who transported audiences to the Greek Islands in Mamma Mia! (2022). This time director John Forbes, choreographer Amy Stoakes and music director Alina Wakeling are preparing to bring the story of the von Trapp family to the stage.
Following the sell-out success of their first joint venture, Forbes, Stoakes and Wakeling are delighted to work together again.
"We have a wonderful friendship that developed during our production of Mamma Mia!," said Forbes.
"We find it so easy to work together because we share the same values as creators - story and characters always come first for us."
Amy Stoakes appreciates the work ethic of Forbes and Wakeling in bringing the story of Maria and the von Trapp family to the stage.
"Their commitment to the show is admirable, and it is so easy to collaborate with them," she said.
The team members have bonded even further over their love of both the movie and the stage production.
"I watched the movie over and over as a child with my grandparents," Wakeling recalled.
Stoakes also frequently watched the movie as a child, and even spent one Christmas in Salzburg, Austria doing The Sound of Music tour.
Forbes also holds fond memories of the stage production. It was the first show he starred in outside of school.
"I played Friedrich, so the show has a special place in my heart," he said.
The team is excited to breathe new life into a story that holds a special place in many people's hearts.
"The challenge has been finding the balance between paying homage to what people love about the show, and bringing my own vision to the production," said Forbes.
Audiences will find romance, enchantment and familiar, classic tunes such as Climb Ev'ry Mountain, Sixteen Going on Seventeen, My Favorite Things and Do-Re-Mi in the production. Some of the songs will provide new opportunities for ensemble members to be included in the show.
"We looked for opportunities to feature our ensemble," said Forbes.
"In our production they are crucial in places such as the opening hymns and the huge ballroom scenes."
The creative team is enjoying the contrast between the fun, frivolous and pop qualities of Mamma Mia!, and the historic, classical and sentimental elements of The Sound of Music.
"Stylistically, the shows are worlds apart. While my moves in Mamma Mia! were influenced by the disco era and the 90s, The Sound of Music choreography is influenced by pre-World War II Austria. I've incorporated traditional Austrian folk dancing, ballroom and theatre choreography," said Stoakes.
Wakeling described the vocal challenges of The Sound of Music compared to Mamma Mia!.
"The Latin Catholic hymns, and number of harmonies add to the complexity of the vocals. Those rich harmonies and classical vocal tones are things I love about The Sound of Music," she said.
The creative team members are all eagerly anticipating the result of the combined hard work of everyone involved in the show.
"I always love seeing all the elements of the vision come together. When the cast is on stage with the sets, lights and costumes it is very gratifying and exciting," said Forbes.
Audiences can delight in the classic story of The Sound of Music at the Blue Mountains Theatre and Community Hub from May 25 to June 9. Tickets are available online at bmms.org.au/book-tickets/, by calling 4723 5050 or in person at the venue. BMMS will present an Auslan interpreted performance on June 6. The cost for all shows is $49 for adults, $45 for concessions and $39 for children under 16. A 10 per cent discount applies for groups of 15 or more. There is a special price for one night only, Friday May 31, when all tickets are just $39 each.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.