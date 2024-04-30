Dream team returns to bring Sound of Music to Blue Mountains Theatre

Audiences can delight in the classic story of The Sound of Music at the Blue Mountains Theatre and Community Hub from May 25 to June 9. Tickets are available online at bmms.org.au/book-tickets/, by calling 4723 5050 or in person at the venue. BMMS will present an Auslan interpreted performance on June 6. The cost for all shows is $49 for adults, $45 for concessions and $39 for children under 16. A 10 per cent discount applies for groups of 15 or more. There is a special price for one night only, Friday May 31, when all tickets are just $39 each.